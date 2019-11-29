Kangana Ranaut Vs Deepika Padukone, Who Rocked The Ethnic Airport Look?

Kangana Ranaut is not less than a fashion icon for many of her fans. The Queen actor has never shied away from experimenting with her wardrobe or her hairstyle. Recently Kangana had a face-off with actor Deepika Padukone in regards to their airport looks. Take a look.

Kangana vs Deepika: Who wore ethnic better at the airport?

Kangana Ranaut is no doubt one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone is also considered at the reigning queen of Bollywood. Both of these actors are fashion icons in their sense. Deepika and Kangana are both risk-takers when it comes to fashion and making their wardrobe interesting.

Recently both the actors donned stunning ethnic looks at the airport. Kangana chose to go with a cream colour kurta and pyjama set. She paired the co-ord set with a net dupatta. Along with this simple ethnic look, she co-ordinated her lip colour and glasses in a mauve shade. Deepika chose to add a pop of colour by donning a pink kurta and pyjama set. She kept the rest of her look pretty simple. Take a look at their airport looks here.

Their fashion sense has evolved over time. Kangana who marked her debut in Bollywood with the film Gangster did not experiment much with her hairstyle before but now she can be seen constantly experimenting with her hair for different looks. Deepika Padukone marked her debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film Om Shaanti Om. Since even Deepika Padukone has also experimented tremendously and does not play safe all the time.

Currently, both the actors are busy with their upcoming projects. Deepika is prepping for the release of her film Chhappak. Deepika plays the role of Malti an acid attack survivor in this Meghna Gulzar directed the film. Whereas, Kangana Ranaut is prepping for the role of her film Thalaivi. Kangana Ranaut plays the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

