3 Kangana Ranaut Bags That Her Fans & Audience Loved The Most, See Pictures

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut slays no matter what outfit she chooses to wear. Kangana tries her best to make her look the best and her look robs every one's heart. From her aesthetic stints at Cannes to casual outings, the diva knows a thing or to when it comes to couture. Apart from her outfits, it was her handbag that stole the thunder many times. Scroll through the post for some of her best handbag picks you can take inspiration from.

Kangana's bags and their net worth

In the above pictures, the Manikarnika actor can be seen carrying a Hermes Birkin Bag with gold hardware that costs around ₹ 7.3 Lakhs. She opted for a stunning outfit that comprised of a teal and black printed dress, layered with a grey coat. She completed her look with a pair of Leather boots.

Recently, the Queen actor made a public appearance wearing a plain cotton sari that cost ₹ 600 only. But, more than her sari, many pointed at Kangana's luxury handbag and trenchcoat in the picture. Holding a Prada bag worth ₹ 2-3 lacs, wearing sunglasses and heels worth ₹ 1-2 lacs, Kangana was looking simple yet beautiful in Indian attire.

In the above picture, the Tanu Weds Manu actor is looking stunning in a grey colour suit. She completed this look with matching shades. But apart from this, Kangana Ranaut was the center of attraction because of the bag which seems is very expensive. She carried a grey coloured bag that costs ₹15 lakh.

On the work front

The actor is all set to portray former Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa, in a biopic. Titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, the biographical drama will be directed by Vijay. The film will be written by K V Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned films like Baahubali and Manikarnika. The film is scheduled to release in June 2020.

