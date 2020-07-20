'Manikarnika' Cast's Net Worth Is A Proof That The Cast Can Have Their Own Kingdom Too

The 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut was lauded by fans for its fierce and intriguing storyline. The movie's cast includes Kangana Ranaut in the lead, alongside Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni among several others.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi chronicles the story of Rani Laxmibai's life and her journey right from her birth, to her becoming the Rani of Jhansi. Here's a look at Manikarnika cast's net worth details.

Kangana Ranaut's net worth

Kangana Ranaut plays the lead role of Manikarnika in the film. As per a report of an online portal, Kangana Ranaut's net worth is Rs 98 crore ($13 Million). Her net worth is contributed by her appearances in films and brand endorsements. Kangana Ranaut is not only an actor but also a film producer. She has carved a niche for herself with her impeccable roles in flicks like Fashion, Panga, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu among others.

Ankita Lokhande's net worth

Ankita Lokhande essays the character of Jhalkari Bai in Manikarnika. Reportedly, Ankita Lokhande's net worth is Rs 22 crore ($3 Million). She became a household name after she was roped in for the television serial titled Pavitra Rishta. Lokhande has also worked in the film, Baaghi 3.

Jisshu Sengupta's net worth

Jisshu Sengupta plays the role of Maharaja Gangadhar Rao Newalkar in Manikarnika. As per the report of Trendcelebsnow, Jisshu Sengupta's net worth is approximately around Rs 7 to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). Jisshu predominantly works in the Bengali and Hindi industry. Jisshu Sengupta will be seen in the upcomer- Shakuntala Devi, opposite Vidya Balan.

Atul Kulkarni's net worth

Atul Kulkarni plays the role of Tatya Tope in Manikarnika. As per the report of Trendcelebsnow, Atul Kulkarni's net worth is approximately Rs 7 to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). The actor has also bagged National Awards for the best supporting actor for his appearance in the films like Hey Ram and Chandni Bar.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

