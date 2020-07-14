Pawan Kalyan's Net Worth Ready To Soar As 'Vakeel Saab' Gears Up For Release? Read Details

Pawan Kalyan is an actor, producer, director, screenwriter and choreographer. Pawan Kalyan is known for his gigantic contribution to the Telugu fraternity. He is the youngest brother of Chiranjeevi. Pawan Kalyan dipped his toes in the acting industry and made his debut with the 1996 film, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. Ever since then, Pawan Kalyan has come a long way. Here's a look at Pawan Kalyan's net worth details.

Pawan Kalyan's net worth

As per a report of an online portal, Pawan Kalyan's net worth is Rs 113 crore ($15 Million). Pawan Kalyan's net worth is contributed by movies and endorsements. After Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, the actor appeared in the flick, Tholi Prema, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. Tholi Prema, directed by A. Karunakaran also won six Nandi Awards.

After the debacle of Tholi Prema, Pawan appeared in the film Thammudu and then starred in Puri Jagannadh's first directorial movie, Badri. In 2001, Pawan Kalyan was roped in for the film titled Kushi which reccied heaps of praises from fans. His next film titled Johnny is written and directed by Pawan himself. It hit the screens in 2003 and was well received by the audience. After which, Pawan Kalyan's movies like Gudumba Shankar, Balu ABCDEFG, Bangaram, Annavaram, Jalsa among others also hit the bullseye.

Pawan Kalyan's movies

Pawan's movie Atharintiki Daaredi was another blockbuster as it reportedly went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies. Pawan Kalyan's notable works are in films like Puli, Teen Maar, Panjaa, Gabbar Singh, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu, Gopala Gopala, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Katamarayudu. Pawan Kalyan's 2018 film- Agnyaathavaasi also did wonders at the box office.

As the report mentioned Pawan Kalyan's net worth to be Rs 113 crore, the report also added that the actor lives in a luxurious house in Vijayawada. Pawan Kalyan is also reported to have some of the most popular cars like Audi Q 7, Mercedes Benz G55 AMG. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is also a politician.

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in the much-anticipated film Vakeel Saab, directed by Venu Sriram. The film is being produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The movie is an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan- Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. The actor also has films like PSPK 28, PSPK 27 in his kitty.

Pawan Kalyan's fans wish the actor on social media

Pawan Kalyan's birthday is on September 2. However, the actor's fans have already made the hashtag #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan trend on Twitter. Take a look.

Oka CM Celebrations Kanna Ma @PawanKalyan Anna Birthday Celebrations Chalaaa High lo Untai..✓🤙#AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/y0ciR929RN — Hemanth Vicky (@Hemanth_vicky48) July 14, 2020

