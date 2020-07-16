Aamna Sharif's Net Worth As 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay's' Komolika Rings In Her Birthday Today

Aamna Sharif is an actor who predominantly works in the Hindi television industry. She has managed to carve a niche for herself with her indelible on-screen performances. Aamna Sharif won many hearts with her role as Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga. The actor has come a long way. Here's a look at Aamna Sharif's net worth details:

Aamna Sharif's net worth

As per a report of an online portal, Aamna Sharif's net worth is estimated to be Rs 3.75 crore ($0.5 Million). Aamna Sharif's net worth is contributed by her appearances in films and television shows. Reportedly, the actor kick-started her career by featuring in music videos. Aamna's music albums like Dil Ka Aalam, Yeh Kisne Jaadu Kiya, Chalne Lagi Hain Hawayein were well-received by fans.

Aamna Sharif made her acting debut with her appearance in the show, Kahiin To Hoga opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. She also played the role of Muskaan Mishra in Hongey Judaa Na Hum. Aamna then went on to appear in Bollywood films too. She was roped in for the 2009 Bollywood flick Aloo Chaat and Aao Wish Karein, opposite Aftab Shivdasani. Aamna gained recognition after she appeared in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain which stars Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

In 2019, Aamna Sharif made her television comeback after six years with Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the show, she essays the role of Komolika, alongside Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Komolika is an antagonist who is on a hands-on mission to destroy to Anurag and Prerna's love story. Meanwhile, Aamna Sharif has also bagged awards in her career.

Aamna Sharif's birthday

As Aamna Sharif turned a year older today, her friends from the industry like Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami and others teamed up for a video chat and wished the star. Hina Khan, who initially played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay also posted a picture with Aamna and penned a sweet wish for her. Fans have also shared Aamna's stills from her various shows and wished her on social media.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

