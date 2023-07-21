Manipur Horror: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor React Strongly; Demand Justice

A video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing two women being paraded naked and molested in Manipur amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state. The resurfacing of the old video has sent shockwaves and triggered nationwide outrage. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna and others have condemned the incident and demanded swift police action and severe punishments for the culprits.

3 things you need to know

Four arrests have been made in 24 hours after the video surfaced online.

The arrests were made 77 days after the incident.

A mob of 800-1000 people are being held responsible for stripping and parading women in Manipur.

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor urge ‘swift justice’

Kareena Kapoor said that she found what happened in Manipur "deeply disturbing". Mary Kom actor Priyanka Chopra also demanded swift justice and questioned why it took 77 days and a viral video for the situation to come to light. Priyanka said, "Irrespective of what and why, situational or circumstantial, we can not allow women to be pawns in any game."

(Kareena Kapoor called the Manipur incident disturbing | Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

(Priyanka Chopra demands justice for Manipur women | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari dub the incident shameful

Other actresses like Aditi Rao Hydari, Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt also called the incident "disturbing". Taking to her Instagram stories Rashmika wrote, “My heart goes out to the victims. Hope the perpetrators are punished to the full extent.” Previously, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Agnihotri had also reacted to the incident.

(Alia Bhatt reshared a post and talked about women's rights | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

(Rashmika Mandanna called the Manipur incident disturbing | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)



(Aditi Rao Hydari also reacted to the video of violence against women | Image: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)



Police action follows surfacing of old video

Four people have been arrested in the Manipur gang rape case nearly 24 hours after a video showing two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state triggered nationwide outrage. The arrests come 77 days after three women were stripped, paraded and gang-raped in Manipur on May 3 by a mob of 800-1,000 people. The first arrest was made at around noon Thursday while the other arrests came later in the evening. On Thursday morning, police had said all those responsible for the crime would be arrested.