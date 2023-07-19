Ranbir Kapoor Says He Will ‘avoid’ Playing Football With Wife Alia Bhatt For This Reason

It is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor is a die-hard football fan. In an online chat, the actor spilled details about his love for football. He also revealed why would avoid getting into a match against his wife Alia Bhatt.

3 things you need to know

Ranbir Kapoor is the co-owner of the Mumbai FC.

The actor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in April 2022 and the couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November same year.

He will be seen next in Animal, which will release on December 1.

Alia is very competitive: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor unveiled the new jersey during the launch of a new jersey for his football club. The actor was asked which person from the film industry he would not like to be playing a match against. His response to this is doing the rounds on the internet.

Without missing a beat, Ranbir named of his wife Alia, citing that she is ‘too competitive’. He said, “If I beat her, I know I'll be hearing about it for a long time and she will really sulk with me. So I think I would avoid playing with her.”

He also reflected on how the Raazi actress will have an elaborate celebration if she wins. He further said, “I’m screwed both ways." The actor’s response got the attention of his sister, Kareena Kapoor as well. She took to her Instagram stories to share the video and write, “Loved the second answer, Ranbir."

(Kareena Kapoor is the cousin sister of Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor proves to be a devoted father

Ranbir is currently finishing work on Animal which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The movie has postponed its release for a few months due to VFX work.

(The post of the photographer started doing rounds on the internet | Image: Avinash Gowariker/Twitter)

Recently, photographer Avinash Gowariker made a revelation about the actor. He shared a photo of the actor getting makeup done and wrote, “No Post Pack Up Shot with Ranbir Kapoor this time, because he immediately wanted to rush home to baby Raha, so sharing a BTS of him looking as sharp as always.” The post began doing rounds on social media and the actor was hailed for being a ‘devoted father’.