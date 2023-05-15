Manish Malhotra Shares Unseen Photo Of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha From Engagement

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. Ace designer Manish Malhotra, who designed Parineeti's outfit for her big day, took to social media and shared an unseen photo of the couple. He also wished the couple on their big day.

Manish shared a photo where Parineeti and Raghav could be seen posing in a room, presumably from the engagement venue. The couple wore colour-coordinated outfits. While Parineeti opted for a blush pink kurta teamed with flared pants and an intricately embroidered dupatta, Raghav sported a khad silk achkan paired with mid-thigh pants. The politician's outfit was designed by his uncle Pawan Sachdeva.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Manish wrote, "Congratulations @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 lots of love to you’ll on your engagement 💗💕 classic elegance and a evening of love and Parineeti my dear gorgeous in the custom made IvoryBlush pearl ensemble (sic)."

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got exchanged rings on May 13 in New Delhi.