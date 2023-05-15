Parineeti Chopra's Brother Has Cutest Note For Sister Post Her Engagement To Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are officially a to-be-wed couple. The actor-politician couple got engaged in New Delhi on May 13. Days after the spectacle, Parineeti’s brother Sahaj Chopra took to his Instagram to share a wish for his sister.

Parineeti Chopra’s engagement ceremony was a full family affair. While only 150 guests were invited, family and close friends made it to the list. Parineeti’s youngest brother, Sahaj Chopra took to Instagram, to repost the pictures shared by the Ishaqzaade actress and in the caption, he wrote, “You found your love language ♥️”.

Parineeti Chopra’s mother pens down an emotional post

Parineeti Chopra’s mother, Reena Chopra, shared a heartfelt wish for her daughter and son-in-law with a photo from the ceremony. She captioned the post, “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them ....#trulyblessed #thankyougod. I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them.”. Parineeti’s other younger brother, Shivang Chopra also posted the picture with the caption, “We saw love! We felt love! Waheguru!”.

Priyanka Chopra attends Parineeti’s engagement

Priyanka Chopra is the cousin sister of Parineeti. The actress flew down from NewYork, where she lives with her family, to attend the engagement ceremony of Parineeti and Raghav. On the short trip home, Priyanka attended the celebrations sans husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas. The Citadel actress shared unseen photos from the ceremony with the caption, “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!”.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha relationship

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha get the rumour mills going when they started making public appearances around town. The couple was often spotted on dinner dates at restaurants and were frequently seen coming in and out of airports together. However, the two maintained their silence whenever they were asked about a possible relationship.

Putting all rumours to rest, Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings in a private ceremony in Delhi on May 13. The coveted event was attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Chopra, designer Manish Malhotra and more. The pair is expected to get married in October, this year.