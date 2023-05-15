Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Are 'overwhelmed With Abundance Of Love' On Engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday. They recently shared a post on social media. In the post, the newly engaged couple thanked their fans for the overwhelming response.

Parineeti and Raghav took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped a post that read, "Parineeti and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti & Raghav." Take a look at the post below:

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in a lavish yet intimate ceremony at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, New Delhi. They shared a series of mesmerising photos on social media. Sharing the photos, Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍 Waheguru Ji di meher." Check out her post below:

The couple wore colour-coordinated outfits and twinned in ivory. The actress looked pretty in a kurta teamed with flared pants and an intricately embroidered dupatta by Manish Malhotra. The groom-to-be, on the other hand, wore a khadi silk achkan and mid-thigh pants.