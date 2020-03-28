Manisha Koirala Regrets Bunking Her Classes For Her Debut Film 'Saudagar'

Manisha Koirala has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in the Netflix film Maska. The movie also stars Prit Kamani and Shirley Sethia in the lead roles. Manisha Koirala was also last seen in the movie Prasthanam opposite Sanjay Dutt.

Recently, Manisha Koirala, in an interview with an esteemed publication, got nostalgic and recollected her first day of the shoot as a newbie on the sets of the 1991 film Saudagar. Manisha Koirala also revealed some interesting facts about the shooting of the film. Manisha Koirala revealed that Madhuri Dixit, who was Subhash Ghai's protege, also recommended her name to him.

Also Read: Manisha Koirala Says Netflix Film 'Maska' Is About Preserving Your Culture

Manisha Koirala revealed how she was selected for her debut film

Manisha Koirala further revealed that Subhash Ghai called her and also asked her to bring some of her photographs. Manisha Koirala also went on to say how she was finally selected for the movie after going through several auditions and look tests. Manisha Koirala recollected how working in Saudagar opposite stalwarts like Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar was a great opportunity for her.

Also Read: Nia Sharma's Post Has Aditya Narayan Asking Her To Stop Copying Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala revealed that she regretted missing her horse-riding class

Manisha Koirala further added how they started the shoot of the film in Kullu, Manali with the title track of the movie. However, Manisha also received the tribulations that she faced on the sets of the film. She revealed that she was sent for horse-riding classes during the shoot of the film which she skipped to go for jiving.

She added how she went on to regret it later as she had to shoot a scene while riding a horse which she was clueless about. The Bombay actor revealed that it was only her good luck that she did not end up falling from the horse. However, she confessed that she went straight to her horse-riding classes after doing that scene.

Manisha also added that she did not know any basics of acting or camera angles during her first day of the shoot and she considers herself lucky that she just had to mime on her first day. Manisha also added that she had a scene with Dilip Kumar in the film. The actor also said that Madhuri Dixit also visited the set to watch her perform.

Also Read: Manisha Koirala's Next Will Be Netflix Original 'Maska' Along With Shirley Setia; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.