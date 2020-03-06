Manisha Koirala's Next Will Be Netflix Original 'Maska' Along With Shirley Setia; Read

Manisha Koirala was last seen in Prassthanam. She has done many diverse films and web series and the latest reports suggest that her next venture will be another unique one. The 49-year-old actor has filmed for a project with the OTT giant Netflix named Maska. She will be the front runner in the film alongside Shirley Setia and Prit Kamani.

Manisha during the promotions of the film

Maska is a Netflix original helmed by director Neeraj Udhwani. According to reports in the media, the director revealed that the film is about a young actor, essayed by Prit, who is aiming for big dreams and finds many truths in the process. The ambitions result in the discovery of realities that hold the rookie actor back.

In the interview, the director also mentioned that the actor in the storyline will find the difference between aims and the truth after meeting a realistic girl in life. The character eventually finds the one thing he is supposed to do in life.

Manisha Koirala’s role in the film reportedly connects the missing dots in the actor’s life. Her character will be the driving force behind all of Prit's decisions, according to the director of Maska. The film was in the production stage in the latter half of 2019. The makers had also shared a cast introduction video on the official YouTube.

Watch Netflix original 'Maska' cast introduction video:

Shirley Setia marks her acting debut with Maska alongside Manisha Koirala

Shirley Setia will be seen in a girl next door image in this film. She plays a smart, funny and eccentric girl in the film. Reportedly, she will be the love interest of Prit Kamani. The film also stars Nikita Dutta alongside Manisha Koirala.

Watch 'Maska' official song:

