Manjinder Sirsa Urges NCB To Investigate 'Udta Bollywood' Video From 2019; Writes Letter

SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) MLA Majinder Sirsa on Friday took to his Twitter handle to share a letter he has written to the Narcotics Control Bureau highlighting the 2019 video shared by Karan Johar. Sirsa also slammed Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Udta Punjab' movie for defaming Punjab in the 'name of freedom of expression'.

Sirsa's letter comes after Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB in the drug case and revealed over 20 Bollywood celebrities' names in her interrogation with NCB.

Sirsa raised his voice against the 'drug abuse' by the stars and called it a 'Udta Bollywood' party in 2019. The video shared by Karan Johar from his private house party triggered intense debate and featured Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji among others. The celebrities were criticized by many over the viral video.

FULL LETTER

I write this letter in connection of the News that NCB SIT team has prepared a list of 20-25 Bollywood celebrities related to the drug cartel and who would be investigated. I had also tweeted a video in July 30th, 2019 of UDTA Bollywood exposing the hypocrisy of a few stars on drugs and narcotics. The video was posted by Karan Johar himself and showed Shahid Kapoor and other celebrities in a phased-out stage.

In light of the recent developments in Sushant Singh Rajput case and arrest of Rhea Chakraborty in drug case, I urge you to investigate the video also I had shared last year. Investigation into this video will also bring out many truths.

My intention was clear - I wanted to expose Bollywood's double standards on drug issue. Shahid Kapoor was part of movie 'Udta Punjab' which defamed Punjab in the name of Freedom of Expression through a sponsored strategy. Punjab, the bread bowl of India and the land of Guru Sahibs, has always been known for its contribution to nationalist causes and humanitarian work. This movie painted the image of drug-addicted Punjab in front of the world. The movie was done as a part of conspiracy theory against Punjab and to disparage its high values worldwide. Even today, the youth of Punjab face slanderous comments worldwide for being druggies; all because of this movie. The truth is - some of these celebrities are drug addicts and have narcotic connections.

My last year complaint against these stars and a plea to get their Narco test done was ignored both by Maharashtra Government and by NCB as well. I write this letter with a humble request to order a deeper enquiry into these star's narcotics links. Their celebrity status becomes a liability for the nation if their actions and habits are so unhealthy and inhumane. Such an investigation would peel off many layers and the nation might get to know the truth of many unsolved mysteries of the past related to Bollywood.

