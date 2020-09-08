Rhea Arrested: 'Truth Of Bollywood & Drug Connection Will Be Out', Says Manjinder Sirsa

As the NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed that the truth of 'Bollywood and drug connection' will be out soon. Referring to Bollywood movie - Udta Punjab - which revolves around the consumption of drugs by the youth of Punjab, Sirsa took a dig at the Indian film industry as he remarked 'Udta Bollywood'. Rhea Chakraborty is the 10th person to be arrested as the NCB continues to probe the massive drug cartel and its possible link to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Rhea admits consuming drugs

As per sources, on day 3 of her interrogation by the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs. Reportedly, the actor had earlier admitted ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has also been arrested by NCB. In her latest statement to the NCB, Rhea stated that she was consuming ‘chemicals’ or hard drugs, apart from marijuana, as per sources.

Among the other highlights of Rhea's confession to the NCB has been that she took the names of Bollywood stars who were consuming drugs, as she was confronted about the links to these names. She has also spoken about the parties where such drugs were consumed. This has been confirmed by the data established from her phone data.

Accordingly, as per sources, the NCB has prepared a list of 25 personalities from the film industry who were involved in this cartel, and this has been segregated into A, B, and C categories. The summons are likely to be issued to them within a week. Apart from arresting Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, the NCB has so far arrested, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim, Zaid Vilatra and Anuj Keshwani.

