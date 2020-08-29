Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned Again By CBI

The CBI on Friday interrogated Rhea Chakraborty for over ten hours in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea Chakraborty, who appeared before the CBI for the first time, left the DRDO guest house complex in Santacruz a little after 9 pm on Friday and has been summoned again, according to the sources.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty, the key accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, on Thursday said that there is a "threat to my and my family's life." Sharing a video of her building compound where her father Indrajit Chakraborty, surrounded by media personnel, can be seen entering the building after returning from Santacruz police station, Rhea said that they have been trying to get out of their house to "cooperate" with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities. Immediately after this, officers of the Mumbai police began to arrive at her house, and claimed that they were on duty.
#ArrestRheaChakroborty | More Mumbai Police officers arrive at Rhea's Juhu residence, respond to her demand. Click here to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/fDbkm92Epg— Republic (@republic) August 27, 2020
"We have informed the local police station and even gone there but no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live?" she asked, adding, "We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us."
She further requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her family using the hashtag #safetyformyfamily. "In Covid times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thank you," she wrote.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday shot back at Rhea Chakraborty’s unquantified claims about his family not standing by the late actor during tough times.
Shweta shared a snip for her air ticket from San Francisco to Delhi dated January 26, when Sushant was visiting the family in Chandigarh. Shweta said that she left her business and kids behind in the US and rushed to Chandigarh as soon as she learned about Sushant's trip. However, they could not meet as the actor had already left the city because of Rhea's "constant pestering" and some work commitments.
As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus pic.twitter.com/LACoJ0iK25— shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020
A number of Rhea Chakraborty’s unquantified claims have been challenged on multiple fronts, following her interview on Thursday. Busting her claims, Ankita Lokhande completely dismissed his purported 'claustrophobia'. Rhea was also unable to answer why she made no move to involve Sushant’s family if he was indeed suffering from a ‘mental problem’, amid an absence of cross-questioning.
Rhea Chakraborty had questioned Ankita for supporting the family and raising her voice for ‘justice’ for Sushant, despite not being in touch with him since their break-up in 2016. The Jalebi actor had asked how many times Ankita had called Sushant after they parted ways. In her statement, Ankita clarified that she had never claimed anywhere that she was in touch in Sushant post their split . She added that the only conversation they had was when Sushant had praised her on a poster of hers of the film Manikarnika.
Ankita also reiterated that Sushant was not paying the EMIs of her flat, as she had dismissed when similar allegations had surfaced a few days ago.
Ankita also stated that Rhea ‘persuaded Sushant to his end’ and that the chats and proofs could not be overlooked. Ankita assessed that she will stick by the family till the end.
Is this #claustrophobia?— Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020
You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you 😊 pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Friday denied claims that he did not raise any bills to fight her case against Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. “Whatever Rhea said that I didn't raise bills in her case and what people are saying that I offered my services for free is not true. Fees is a matter between me and my client,” her lawyer clarified in a statement.
In a big revelation on Thursday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend Smita Parikh claimed that Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde offered his services for free. Speaking with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, she claimed that Chakraborty had herself made this revelation during their conversation over the phone. Maintaining that someone like Maneshinde can never do pro bono work, Parikh contended that someone is definitely paying the professional fees of the former.
In a first major confession on Wednesday, sources told Republic TV that Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda have confessed to the CBI that eight hard-disks worth of data were cleaned out by the mystery group within the 24-hour-period that Disha Salian died and Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant's home.
As the Sushant Singh Rajput case mystery gets deeper, Republic TV has confronted Siddharth Pithani yet again after CBI grilled him for over 14 hours on Thursday. Siddharth Pithani, a former flatmate of the late actor, whose suspicious role and contradicting statements has come under the scanner of the investigative agencies, has told Republic TV, that he has given the 'names' to the CBI.
While Pithani stayed mum on questions about CBD and drug links to Rhea, he asserted that he has answered 'correctly' to whatever questions were asked to him by the CBI. He also said that CBI will again grill him on Friday.
Siddharth Pithani said: "I have given the names of who all were present and whatever the CBI asked me. I have answered their questions correctly. I am not answerable to anyone else. Let me go, the CBI has called me tomorrow again. I will answer to them."
Rhea and her brother Showik after leaving the DRDO guest house, directly visited Santacruz Police Station and were later escorted by the Mumbai Police to their residence from there.
#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase: Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty leave from Santa Cruz Police Station in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/lwuVwAcbs3— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Summons Rhea Again, Police Officials Escort Her Home
Sources have informed Republic TV that Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by CBI SP Nupur Prasad along with two other inspectors. The CBI said that the case is at the examination stage and that Rhea Chakraborty's statement to CBI will be used to understand the circumstances leading to Sushant's death.
Apart from her, Samuel Miranda and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani have also reached the DRDO guest house for CBI questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. Cook Neeraj has also arrived at the DRDO guesthouse on Friday, meaning that the key players who are said to have been physically proximate to Sushant Singh Rajput are now with the CBI. On Thursday, Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, and Keshav Bachner were grilled by the CBI for over 14 hours at the CBI's DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.
As per sources, Neeraj, Pithani and Miranda's questioning will be done by one team, and Rhea will be confronted on the statements recorded by the three. The focus is on the events of the last 6 months, including the stay at Waterstone resort.
