Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned Again By CBI

Rhea Chakraborty, on Thursday said that there is a "threat to my and my family's life." Sharing a video of her building compound where her father Indrajit Chakraborty, surrounded by media personnel, can be seen entering the building after returning from Santacruz police station, Rhea said that they have been trying to get out of their house to "cooperate" with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities. Immediately after this, officers of the Mumbai police began to arrive at her house, and claimed that they were on duty.

"We have informed the local police station and even gone there but no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live?" she asked, adding, "We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us."

She further requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her family using the hashtag #safetyformyfamily. "In Covid times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thank you," she wrote.