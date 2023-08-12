Manoj Bajpayee Reunites With Bandaa Makers For New Film Bhaiyaaji - A Family Revenge Saga

The dynamic team that brought us the sensational hit Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is all geared up to enthral audiences once again with their latest venture - Bhaiyaaji. Manoj Bajpayee, will not only be the star of the show but will also step into the role of a producer, marking a new phase in his illustrious career. Bhaiyaaji is a film that delves into themes of familial loyalty and seeking retribution for past wrongs.

3 things you need to know

Manoj Bajpayee will both act and produce the intense family revenge film.

Bhaiyaaji fuses action, emotions, and vintage Bollywood flair.

Filming in Uttar Pradesh, this blockbuster promises captivating drama.

Manoj Bajpayee reveals details about his new film Bhaiyaaji

Manoj Bajpayee, who is both the lead actor and producer of Bhaiyaaji, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaaji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaaji is, made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki... and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team."

(A screengrab of Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyaaji announcement on social | Image: Manoj Bajpayee/Twitter)

Director Apoorv Singh Karki echoed his enthusiasm, highlighting the film's ambition to capture the raw and unfiltered essence of characters set against the backdrop of an intense revenge narrative. Producer Vinod Bhanusali emphasised the meticulous craftsmanship that has gone into Bhaiyaaji, aiming to recapture the spirit of mainstream entertainers from the past.

What more do we know about Bhaiyaaji?

Penned by Deepak Kingrani, the captivating narrative unfolds in a grungy world, harking back to the dialogue-driven style of the 70s and 80s Hindi Cinema. The film is scheduled to commence its shoot in mid-September, embarking on a 45-day shooting schedule across the picturesque landscapes of Uttar Pradesh.

Bhaiyaaji is a collaborative effort by Manoj Bajpayee, Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Production LLP, and Aurega Studios. The film is produced by a team of accomplished individuals, including Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.