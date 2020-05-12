Manoj Bajpayee Says The Outside Mayhem Does Not Affect Him Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is currently quarantining in the mountains of Uttarakhand and says that he is not affected by the chaos outside. He also said that the Coronavirus pandemic has turned out to be a great leveller. Talking to a news agency, Bajpayee said that he is stuck in the mountains with his family and that it is a great place to be in. Adding that he is not affected by the outside mayhem, he said that the locals are very aware and very careful.

The actor said that the realisation that comes with this period is that life is too unpredictable. He said that people give themselves too much importance for no reason at all. Manoj Bajpayee added that the power of nature is such that the millionaires and the underprivileged are all on the same platforms. Adding that it spares no one when it comes to proving its force, the actor said that it is important to keep one's shoulders on the head.

Bajpayee was shooting for a web series with Deepak Dobriyal in the hills when the lockdown was announced. Post that, he has been staying there with his family and the crew. Talking about working on the OTT platforms, the actor said that the fact that there is no box office pressure is the most liberating aspect of it. He revealed that he felt that when he was working on The Family Man.

Bajpayee added that he could think of wild experiments for his performance and could go ahead and actually do it. He added that it would work and people on the sets would appreciate it and be entertained with it. He revealed that the experiments have worked well with the audience too.

Manoj Bajpayee said that OTT is the platform to come up with something new because the ultimate thing about it is the output. Adding that there is nobody to judge the actor before the release, he said that people won't be judging the actor based on the amount of money collected at the box office. He added that it has been liberating experimentation for him. The actor also said that he would go ahead be a part of it if he gets something as exciting as his last series.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer which released on May 1. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Mohit Raina, the thriller revolves around a wife whose husband gets framed and imprisoned for serial killing. Now, she needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer to prove her husband's innocence.

