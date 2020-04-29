Manoj Bajpayee And 'The Family Man' Team Wish Samantha Akkineni Through Video Call

Samantha Akkineni recently celebrated her birthday on April 28, 2020. The actor was wished by actor Manoj Bajpayee and the entire cast of The Family Man through a video call. She also posted a screenshot of the video chat that was held to wish her on the occasion.

Manoj Bajpayee and The Family Man team wish Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most celebrated actors of the southern film industry. On the occasion of her birthday, a number of people took to Twitter to wish her a great year ahead.

The makers of The Family Man, including cast and crew members, came together to wish the gorgeous actor on her birthday. Actor Manoj Bajpayee could also be seen joining the video chat from Uttarakhand where he is currently at due to the lockdown.

Samantha Akkineni expressed her delight over being wished by the crew through an Instagram post. In the caption for the post, she has thanked Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru along with the entire cast of The Family Man.

She has also written that she cannot wait for the second season of the series to come out. Towards the end of the caption, the actor mentioned that it was a great birthday for her. Have a look at the post from Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram here.

Samantha Akkineni in The Family Man 2

People all around the world have been waiting for the second season of the much-loved action series, The Family Man. The Family Man 2 will also star Samantha Akkineni in the shoes of a terrorist who will bring changes to the plotline of the show.

The Family Man revolves around the life of a secret agent who works towards uncovering the terrorist activities that are likely to happen around the country. The series has been created by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru and stars Manoj Bajpayee in a key role.

