Manoj Bajpayee Shares Motion Poster Of His Upcoming Courtroom Drama Bandaa

Manoj Bajpayee recently took to his Instagram handle to share the motion poster of his upcoming film, Bandaa. It is a courtroom drama and its trailer will be released on May 8. In the film, Manoj Bajpayee will play the role of a lawyer who tries his best to serve justice, no matter how hard the situation.

Sharing the motion poster, the Gulmohar actor captioned it, "Get ready for the battle between Man vs Godman. Trailer coming out on 8th May. Stay tuned. #BandaaOnZEE5 #SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai." Soon after he shared the post, several fans took to the comments to post their reaction. A fan wrote, "If Manoj sir is in the movie then something good will happen. No doubt. Excited to watch." Meanwhile another user commented, "Power full man @bajpayee.manoj with powerful voice. Loved it sir ji."

The motion poster opened with the text "Man vs Godman" being displayed on the screen in orange against a black background. Following that, it showed the text "The Battle Begins" and slowly the monochrome faces of the two main leads appeared on the screen, along with the title of the movie. The film will release on OTT platform. Check the post below.

More about Bandaa

Bandaa is a movie that will narrate the tale of a common man in India who tries to prove that with honesty and integrity anyone can take on the system. When the truth is with him, nothing can beat a common man. Bandaa will tell the story of how the justice system actually works and how no one can deny justice. The film also addresses the matter of faith. Filmmaker Apoorv Singh Karki told ANI, "Bandaa has everything in it - a hard-hitting story, a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Bajpayee and a solid supporting cast." The release date of Bandaa has not been revealed yet.