Manoj Muntashir has recently called out nepotism which has been prevalent in Bollywood for a long time. The Teri Mitti lyricist spoke about this issue amid the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Manoj Muntashir in a tweet asked the film fraternity to “grow some real talent”. He recently made a series of tweets in response to the nepotism row that has been trending on Twitter.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Manoj Muntashir calls out nepotism in Bollywood

Manoj Muntashir made two tweets in which he addressed and called out the nepotistic nature in Bollywood. In the first tweet made on June 16, the lyricist questioned why is nepotism only restricted to actors. Manoj then asked why does nepotism only produce actors and not any good writers or directors. According to Manoj Muntashir’s tweet, he assumed that this may be due to the fact that actors born in the ‘Nepotism Laboratory’ can be cultured.

Why is #Nepotism limited to actors? Barring a few exceptions, why these prestigious film families don't produce writers and directors? May be because actors can be cultured in a NEPOTISM LABORATORY and others are born talented? I'm just confused, pls help. — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) June 16, 2020

In the second tweet made on the same day, Manoj Muntashir said that he is not against nepotism. He then added that the famous film families should rather resort to making films within their own family. He then addressed nepotistic actors and families and asked them to grow some real talent in their backyard. Manoj Muntashir then called Neeraj Pandey, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan and Anurag Basu the gems of the film industry. He also highlighted the fact that all of the filmmakers that he mentioned come with no big surname and are supremely talented.

I am not against #Nepotism,but let's be fair.Please make films within your family.Grow some real talent in your backyard.Imagine today's industry without the gems like @neerajpofficial @anuragkashyap72 @anubhavsinha #ImtiazAli @kabirkhankk #AnuragBasu N others with no big surname https://t.co/IFVuKk4tJJ — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) June 16, 2020

Fans of Manoj Muntashir agreed with him and even expressed their personal views on this topic in the comments section of the post. Previously, Manoj Muntashir had also called out Bollywood for its unusual way of giving awards to films and the work. The lyricist in an emotional tweet mentioned that he will not be attending any award functions in the future after his song Teri Mitti from Kesari failed to secure a win at an award show. Several fans agreed with the claims made by Manoj Muntashir and also called out the award show makers for the same reason.

