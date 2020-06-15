Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Amir Khan Pays Solemn Tribute With 2017 Boxing-related Photo

The unfortunate death of Bollywood superstar Sushant Singh Rajput has shaken the entire Indian film industry and all of his fans with grief. The 34-year-old was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday, which police officials have cited as a case of suicide. Although no suicide note or letters were discovered from the location, investigating officials have disclosed that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide and the exact reason for the Sushant Singh Rajput death incident has not yet been disclosed by the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, almost every Bollywood superstar and film fans have expressed their condolences over the tragic Sushant Singh Rajput death. Social media has been flooded with Sushant Singh Rajput's pictures and almost every notable personality has mourned the death of the actor. Boxing great and former unified Welterweight World champion Amir Khan was also one of them who took to social media and mourned over Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise.

Amir Khan Instagram: Former World champion boxer expresses condolences over Sushant Singh Rajput death

Two-time world champion boxer Amir Khan took to Instagram and posted a picture with Sushant Singh Rajput. The picture had reportedly been clicked in 2017 in the Super Boxing League, which was attended by both Sushant Singh Rajput and the Pakistani-born British boxer Amir Khan. The duo was spotted talking and sharing a laugh with each other. However, those memories will apparently now haunt Amir Khan, as the boxer went on to express his grief over Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. In the caption, Amir Khan wrote, “Such sad news. Rest In Peace. Sushant Singh Rajput”

Sushant Singh Rajput has always appeared to be a sports fan seeing his reel life characters and real-life stunts alike. He played the character of a struggling cricketer Ishaan on his Bollywood debut ‘Kai Po Che!’ in 2013. Later, he thrilled cricket fans by pulling off former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's role in his 2016 biopic to perfection.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Chhichhore also revolved a lot around sports. While Sushant Singh’s unfortunate demise has saddened many, sports personalities like Amir Khan have also paid their tributes emotionally as much as Bollywood stars.

