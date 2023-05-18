Manushi Chhillar Pens Note On Cannes 2023 Debut, Says 'feeling Grateful'

India star Manushi Chhillar recently appeared on the Cannes Film Festival 2023’s red carpet. Her look in the iconic white gown went viral on social media. The former Miss World winner recently took to Instagram to express her gratefulness for her Cannes red carpet moment.

She posted a picture of herself on the Cannes red carpet on the social media platform. She captioned it, “Feeling grateful,” and celebrated her team for supporting her and making her Cannes red carpet moment memorable. Check out Manushi’s Cannes 2023 red carpet look below.

Manushi Chhillar's new look at Cannes

On her third day, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar wore a stunning pastel blue gown, keeping in sync with the sunny weather at the French Riviera. Manushi Chhillar soaked up the sun on the banks of the Mediterranean in her latest photos from the French Riviera. After walking the Cannes red carpet on Day 1, Manushi shared her princess-like look in the latest pictures. Talking about the look, Manushi said, “I have always represented femininity through my style. I love an outfit that reflects grace and elegance. And my last look, does just that."

Manushi Chhillar on her Cannes debut

Talking about her debut, Manushi Chhillar said, “I am happy to see more representation from India at Cannes. If you talk about the film Industry, there was a time when you would only have a few Indian actors go for these festivals (like Cannes). It is good that the numbers have been growing and there is more interest in this part of the world. I'm happy to see more representation from India." Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will next be seen in Tehran alongside John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej. Meanwhile, on day 1 of Cannes, Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan and Guneet Monga walked the red carpet.