Manushi Chhillar Serves Glam Look In Fairy-like Pastel Blue Gown At Cannes 2023

Manushi Chhillar soaked up the sun on the banks of the Mediterranean in her latest photos from the French Riviera. On her third day, the former Miss World wore a stunning pastel blue gown, keeping in sync with the sunny weather in the city. After walking the Cannes red carpet on Day 1, Manushi shared her princess-like look in the latest pictures.

Talking about the look, Manushi said, “I have always represented femininity through my style. I love an outfit that reflects grace and elegance. And my last look, does just that." The former Miss World also took to Instagram to express her gratitude on having walked the Cannes red carpet for the very first time. She posted a picture of herself from her maiden walk at the iconic red steps and wrote, “Feeling grateful.” Check out her new look that matches the Cannes blue sky.

Manushi Chhillar on her Cannes debut

Talking about her debut, Manushi Chhillar said, “I am happy to see more representation from India at Cannes. If you talk about the film Industry, there was a time when you would only have a few Indian actors go for these festivals (like Cannes). It is good that the numbers have been growing and there is more interest in this part of the world. I'm happy to see more representation from India." Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will be seen in Tehran alongside John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej.