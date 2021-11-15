Manushi Chhillar Says She Has Given 'heart, Soul, & Tears' For Her Debut Film 'Prithviraj'

The Miss World 2017 pageant winner Manushi Chhillar is all set to charm her way into the hearts of the audience as Princess Sanyogita in the forthcoming historical drama flick Prithviraj. The young model had already proved her talents through the pageantry and is all set to evoke the feeling of pride and glory in the audience through her portrayal. She will make her Bollywood debut opposite seasoned actor Akshay Kumar.

Manushi Chhillar in Prithviraj

Taking to her Instagram on November 15, the 24-year-old shared the teaser of the upcoming flick introducing her as Princess Sanyogita. In the post shared with the caption, ''He was courageous in love and fearless in war. He was Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan, and he’s here. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January ’22.'', Chhillar is seen riding on a horse behind Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan character.

Talking about her big-screen debut in Bollywood, she stated, “I’m eternally grateful to YRF and my director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi for not only believing in me but also for making me believe that I could play the role of the legendary princess Sanyogita. I couldn’t have asked for a bigger debut and I’m deeply honoured that I could play her on-screen.'' She also talked about her character by stating,

''Her life, her values, her resilience, her courage, her honour is what legends are made of and I’m so fortunate that I got to know so much about her in the process of prepping and portraying Princess Sanyogita on screen. I hope I have done justice to her and what she stood for. I’m excited for everyone to see her story.'' She also got candid about working with Akshay Kumar in the movie.

She said, ''I have given my heart, soul and tears to this film and I hope that people will like my effort in playing such an iconic real-life legend on the big screen. I'm immensely grateful that I had Akshay sir as a pillar of support to me all through the shoot. His work ethic, his dedication to the craft is an inspiration to me''

Appearing optimistic about the movie, the young actor had high hopes for the film and said, ''I’m extremely positive about Prithviraj and I know that it will entertain audiences worldwide with a story of iconic love, legendary valour and unflinching courage. I hope I can make my family proud with my work and I’m looking forward to their reaction when they get to see my film.''

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj will grace the theatres on January 21 in theatres. Renowned actors like Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari are set to play significant roles in the film.

(Inputs from PR)

(Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar)