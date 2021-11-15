'Prithviraj' Teaser Out: Check Out Akshay Kumar's Intriguing Look As A Legendary Warrior

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's most awaited film Prithviraj is set to hit the theatres next year. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's release, the makers are keeping them entertained with regular updates. Seems like the makers have now begun with the film's promotions as they recently unveiled the film first official teaser.

Akshay Kumar and YRF recently unveiled the official teaser of the upcoming biopic Prithviraj. The 1 minute 22 seconds clip begins with glimpses of war on deserted fields followed by the introduction of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar looks fierce in his Rajput warrior ensemble. The teaser introduces the mighty kind as the "Lion of Hindustan," and "the king who led thousands of warriors." The snippet further gave an intriguing look at Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood's characters. It also introduced debutant and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita.

Watch 'Prithviraj' teaser here:

Akshay Kumar on playing Prithviraj Chauhan

YRF is set to make its first historical film with Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar playing the titular role. Akshay Kumar is seemingly delighted to be a major part of the film and play the mighty soul. The actor also mentioned the film is a tribute to the legendary warrior. He said, "The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values." He further revealed the makers have tried to bring out the story in the most authentic way possible as it is a homage to Samrat Prithviraj's unmatched bravery and courage.

More about Prithviraj

The film is set to introduce Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. The debutant will play the role of Prithviraj Chauhan's ladylove Sanyogita. The film is helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, known for the TV show Chanakya, while Yash Raj Films is bankrolling it. The movie is scheduled to release on January 21, 2022

(Image: PR)