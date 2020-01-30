Manushi Chhillar Shoots For A Song In Her Debut Film 'Prithviraj' Opposite Akshay Kumar

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her acting debut. She has been featured in numerous commercials alongside remarkable actors. The former beauty queen will step in Bollywood with period drama Prithviraj. She will star opposite Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Manushi Chhillar begins with the song shoot from Prithviraj

Recently, Chhillar took to social media and revealed that she is shooting for a song in the film. She shared her picture with her make-up crew on Twitter. The former beauty queen in the caption talked about the supportive crew from her upcoming film Prithviraj.

Chhillar's first shot falls on the same day she won Miss Universe

A few months back, she also revealed her first shot. In a recent interview, Manushi Chhillar said that she gave her first shot for the movie on the same day she became Miss World two years back. She called November 18 special as the day marks two very special events in her life. Chhillar described how thrilled she was that two milestones fell on the same day.

About Manushi Chhillar's debut film

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the historical period drama tells the story of Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay Kumar will portray the Rajput king, Manushi Chhillar will play the role of his wife Sanyogita. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 13, 2020, on the occasion of Diwali.

