Manushi Chhillar And Sunil Chhetri Honoured With The Tag Of Hottest Vegetarians By PETA

The world is facing a serious environmental crisis, and we as humans should be doing our best to protect the environment. This issue is also changing the mindset of the people around us, as they are turning vegetarian to accept responsibility and protect the environment. For a fact, livestock farming contributes to 18 per cent of human-produced greenhouse gas emissions all over the world.

Read Sunil Chhetri Signs Up 3-year Deal With PUMA

Hottest vegetarians 2019 honoured by PETA: Manushi Chhillar and Sunil Chhetri

PETA honours a male and a female celebrity every year who follow a vegetarian diet. This year, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar and captain of the Indian National Football Team, Sunil Chhetri have been chosen as India’s Hottest Vegetarians of 2019 by the People for Ethical Treatments of Animals (PETA).

Read "It's Not A Derby, Oman Are Not Our Neighbours": Sunil Chhetri

Recently, PETA India held a contest asking for people to vote for their favourite celebrity who have turned vegan. A week ago, they announced the winner for India’s hottest vegetarians, 2019. The Director of Celebrity and Public relations Sachin Bangera, according to a report, said that Manushi Chhillar and Sunil Chhetri are living and breathing proofs that eating vegan is good for both animals and our own health. PETA is honouring them for opting for eco and animal-friendly fare for encouraging their fans to do the same.

Read Manushi Chhillar: Miss World Reminisces Her 2017 Victory On Instagram

Earlier this year, football player Sunil Chhetri turned vegan after he got inspired by his inspiration Virat Kohli. He also added that he had to travel around a lot and that affected his inner health, which is why he decided to turn vegan. Last year, Anushka Sharma and Kartik Aaryan were honoured as India’s hottest vegetarians by PETA. The winners are selected by PETA based on several factors including voting.

Read Akshay Kumar And Manushi Chillar To Begin Prep For 'Prithviraj' Soon?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.