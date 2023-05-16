Manushi Chillar Jets Off To France To Mark Her Debut At Cannes Film Festival

Manushi Chillar jets off to France to mark her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress-model was spotted at the airport ahead of her Cannes debut in a stylish avatar. She wore a white top teamed with jeans and brown boots. She opted for a mid-partition hairdo and completed her look with a matching handbag.

The Cannes Film Festival will be held in the French Rivera and several celebrities will be in attendance at the prestigious festival. Apart from Manushi Chillar, stars like Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta, and reportedly Sara Ali Khan will also mark their debut at Cannes 2023. Digital content creators Dolly Singh and Ruhee Dosani will also represent India on the French Riviera. Check Manushi Chillar's video below:

Indians who were part of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival

Earlier, the jury members for the Cannes Film Festival included Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and others. Also, the Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet were Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Pooja Hegde, Mallika Sherawat, Tamannaah Bhatia, Hina Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others. This year, Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Harrison Ford are expected at the French festival. The Cannes Film Festival will start on May 16 and conclude on May 27. The festival showcases a wide range of movies from different genres and countries. These films include both short and feature movies.

Manushi Chillar's work front

Manushi Chillar is gearing up for her film titled Operation Valentine. She will be sharing the screen with John Abraham, Varun Tej and Tehran. Not just that, the actress will also be seen in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She will be sharing space with Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Tiger Shroff, and Alaya F. The movie will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.