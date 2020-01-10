Manushi Chillar's Stunning Gym Looks To Make Your Workout Motivating And Trendy

Manushi Chillar is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut this year with the movie Prithviraj. She would be featured in a lead role alongside Akshay Kumar. Manushi was in the news after she won the Miss World pageant in 2017. It was after 17 years that an Indian won the contest.

Being a model, the actor is quite dedicated to fitness. She is often seen posting pictures and videos of her while working out. Manushi is also known to shell major gym wear goals.

Here are a few of her best gym looks:

A single colour tone look

Manushi Chillar donned a white sports bra and grey sports leggings in the below picture. She wore a white crop tank top and paired it up with a grey sports leggings. Her look was completed with a white jacket and white sneakers.

For her hairstyle, she kept a pulled back bun for a perfect activewear look.

All black sports co-ordinate set

In the below picture, the Miss World winner wore a black sports co-ordinate set. She wore a black wide strap sports bra with a cut-out in the middle of the bra. It also had a blue wide-belt kind of detailing at the edge.

Manushi completed the look with black sports leggings and messy ponytail.

Yellow knot top

Manushi Chillar donned a yellow knotted top and leggings for one of her workout days. She wore a yellow-tank top which she folded in a knot that accentuated her waist. Her look was completed with white-striped black leggings and ponytail.

Image Courtesy: Manushi Chillar Instagram

