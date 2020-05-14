Manushi Chillar Turns 23, Says, 'it Is A Reflective Birthday For Me'

Manushi Chillar, actress-model, turns 23 on May 14 and the Miss World 2017 winner says that it will be a 'reflective' and a quiet one for her this year. ‘I’m excited to see how my life and career shape up!’, she said as she gears up for her debut in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj.

Chillar who won Miss World in 2017 and brought the coveted crown back to India 17 years after Priyanka Chopra bagged it, said she is blessed and has nothing but gratitude for the opportunities that have come her way. With the country fighting the battle against Coronavirus pandemic, Chillar will celebrate her birthday amid the nationwide lockdown.

But celebrations are the last thing on Manushi's mind this year. She said, "It is a reflective birthday for me. All that I thought I knew about the world has changed and I have had time to think about this a lot and discuss it with my family and friends. So, it’s a very quiet birthday for me as celebrations are the last thing on my mind right now given the pain, loss, and suffering I have been witnessing."

Manushi's initiative to fight COVID-19

Manushi Chillar has joined hands with other Miss Worlds in an initiative to raise awareness about coronavirus and discuss how to battle the stigma of infection that is on the rise. Along with her, Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce (Mexico) and Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle (Puerto Rico) have also decided to come together and talk about the ongoing issue. The three former Miss World beauties will discuss the importance of mental health during this time and how to battle the stigma of COVID-19 that has been set in the minds of people.

Manushi Chhillar has also been roped in by the State Government of Haryana and UNICEF India to raise much-needed awareness among the people of the state. Sharing more details on this, Manushi Chhillar said, “At a time like this, whatever each one of us can do to raise as much awareness about COVID-19 in our respective countries and communities, will be key to stop the virus in its tracks. I wanted to tell people that we are in this together and what is happening in India is also happening in the rest of the world.”

