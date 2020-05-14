Manushi Chillar Positive About Bollywood Bouncing Back After COVID-19 Lockdown

It is not a hidden fact that the ongoing coronavirus lockdown has affected the film industry in a brutal manner. However, Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar, who is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, is being optimistic about the grave situation. A spokesperson of Manushi Chillar revealed how she believes that Bollywood will eventually bounce back in action once the lockdown is lifted. Manushi Chillar said that she feels confident about the fact that the film industry will be back in action once the lockdown gets over.

Manushi Chillar spoke about Bollywood's comeback after the lockdown is lifted

Manushi Chillar also revealed that she feels that once the movie theatres are opened again, people would go to the theatres and celebrate these moments with their families. Manushi Chillar also said that all the thinkers, as well as the visionaries of Bollywood, will huddle to make plans for Bollywood's comeback whenever the time is feasible. Manushi Chillar added that India is an intimate country wherein people love to celebrate all the occasions with each other which would make them flock to the theatres once the lockdown is lifted.

However, Manushi Chillar said that she hopes that once the life is normal again after the pandemic, people will value their freedom and nature more. Manushi Chillar said that as for now, people have to wait for the economy to bounce back as well as the people to become safe and healthy again on the block. Manushi Chillar also spoke about her birthday plans for today in the interview.

Manushi Chillar called her 23rd birthday to be reflective

For this, Manushi Chillar said that this is a reflective birthday for her. She further replied that her preconceived notions about the world have changed after the prevailing scenario which she has also been discussing with her friends and family. Manushi also said that this is an extremely quiet birthday for her, given the immense loss, pain, and suffering everyone around her has been going through.

It is not a hidden fact that Manushi is gearing up for her debut in Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar. On this, she said that she feels she has a blessed life and that she thanks the universe for everything. The Prithviraj actor also said that she is proud of getting an opportunity to express herself in this journey of hers and has just an abundance of gratitude for the exposures she has got till now.

