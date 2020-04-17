Manushi Chhillar Channels Her Inner 'Potterhead' For Inspiration 'in The Darkest Of Times'

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite 'Khiladi of Bollywood' Akshay Kumar, revealed her inner 'Potterhead' through her latest update on Instagram. She took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a rather sultry throwback monochrome picture of herself as she captioned the picture with one of the popular dialogues from the Harry Potter movie franchise.

Alluding to the present global scenario amid the coronavirus pandemic and the darkness that it has caused, Manushi wrote, "Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.✨".

Have a look:

Manushi Chillar has joined hands with other Miss Worlds in an initiative to raise awareness about coronavirus and discuss how to battle the stigma of infection that is on the rise. Along with her, Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce (Mexico) and Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle (Puerto Rico) have also decided to come together and talk about the ongoing issue. The three former Miss World beauties will discuss the importance of mental health during this time and how to battle the stigma of COVID-19 that has been set in the minds of people.

Manushi Chhillar has also been roped in by the State Government of Haryana and UNICEF India to raise much-needed awareness among the people of the state. Sharing more details on this, Manushi Chhillar said, “At a time like this, whatever each one of us can do to raise as much awareness about COVID-19 in our respective countries and communities, will be key to stop the virus in its tracks. I wanted to tell people that we are in this together and what is happening in India is also happening in the rest of the world.”

