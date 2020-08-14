'Many Things Went Against Him...': Kangana Reacts On Sushant's Video Singing Krishna Hymn

In candid videos accessed by Republic TV, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen deeply engaged in a spiritual session singing Lord Krishna's hymns. The video is from January 21, 2020, when the actor spent quality time at his sister's residence in Chandigarh.

Reacting to the viral video, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Many things went against him, his audacious courage being a Bihar boy he dreamed of stars, he wanted everything and he made it happen, he had exceptional IQ, good looks, he was Hindu that too Rajput so many problems and he refused to do chaploosi.. how will he survive? NO CHANCE."

Hey Krishna govinda hare murari..

Hey nath narayan vasudeva..



Kis angle se ye depressed lg ra h..



This video is from the home of sushant's sister when he went there for his birthday...#2MonthsOfSSRMurder pic.twitter.com/BuPKfcqStL — 💫🦋 Shizukaa40🦋💫 (@shizukaa40) August 14, 2020

Talking about the viral video, it is visible that Sushant had been close to his family and it also as they thwart the attempt made by the Maharashtra government in the ongoing investigation of the actor's death to malign his family and the bond he shared with his family.

Sushant case: ED sends two letters to Mumbai Police seeking probe details, no response yet

Centre bats for CBI Probe

The Centre on Thursday has asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV, highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore.

Pointing out that the Maharashtra police had not filed an FIR in the case yet, the Centre argued that the '56 statements recorded' by the state police had no backing in law in the absence of 'investigation'. The affidavit has also claimed that as the Maharashtra police can start an investigation after filing an FIR, it does not get jurisdiction to record statements. It stated that the police were required to intimate the nearest executive magistrate and draw up a report of the apparent cause of death, description of the body, marks or weapons found on or near the body - prior to filing an FIR.

