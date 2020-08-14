'It's Already 2 Months': Ankita Lokhande Joins 'Global Prayers' For Sushant; Pens Note

Actor Ankita Lokhande on Friday pitched in her support for a global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. Lokhande, Sushant's former girlfriend, shared on Instagram a poster that invited everyone to observe a collective minute of silence and prayer in remembrance of Rajput.

She also penned a short note that said, "It’s already 2 months Sushant and I know u are happy wherever you are." [sic] In another picture, she was seen folding her hands, as a mark of support in demanding justice to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, led by Republic TV, the #CBIForSSR movement, seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, is gathering big momentum around the country and even abroad. After netizens took the campaign to the top of the trends on Wednesday, even the celebrities are joining in big numbers.

Taking to social media, Ankita posted a video where she is seen holding a placard that read ‘Justice for Sushant' and '#CBIforSSR’. The Manikarnika star is heard saying, “The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant, CBI for SSR’.”

Centre bats for CBI Probe

The Centre on Thursday has asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV, highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore.

(with ANI inputs)

