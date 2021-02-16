Manya Singh's Father Felicitates The Miss India 2020 Runner Up With A Special Auto Rally

VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020 runner up Manya Singh's father, Omprakash Singh, led a special autorickshaw rally for her felicitation. Manya's proud father led the unique rally from Thakur Shyamnarayan Marg to Kandivali East. Mumbai's Thakur College, Kandivali, organised the homecoming ceremony for 19-year-old alumni, Manya Singh.

She invited her Instagram followers to her homecoming ceremony. Manya wore a black fitted gown, her Miss India 2020 runner up's crown and sash as she sat with her mother in her father's autorickshaw, on the way to the function. She took her mother's blessings before leaving for her homecoming ceremony. Manya entered the ceremony proudly holding both her parent's hands.

Also Read | Manushi Chillar Praises Auto Driver's Daughter Manya As She Gets Crowned Miss India

After winning the title of VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner up, Manya Singh shared her inspirational story on her Instagram account. The story of her struggle and her family's hard work and support for Manya went viral. She used her platform to praise her parents and her younger brother.

Also Read | Manya Singh Wins Femina Miss India Runner-Up Crown; Know About Her Inspiring Story

Manya Singh's struggle

Manya Singh's father Omprakash Singh is an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The family faced many financial struggles because of which young Manya had to give up her studies. She ran from her home, Uttar Pradesh, at the age of 14 and stayed in Kandivali, Mumbai. She then continued to study during the day and worked as a dishwasher at a pizzeria in the evening, and worked in a call centre at night, simultaneously, according to Manya Singh's photo on Instagram.

Also Read | Life Hasn't Been Easy For Me But I've Been Harder On It: Manya Singh On Journey To Miss India

Manya Singh learned English and groomed her personality while working at the pizzeria. While her parents were shocked to know that she wanted to participate in the pageant, Manya was determined, as reported by PTI. Even though she had several failed attempts to enter the beauty pageant, she succeeded in 2020. Manya represented Uttar Pradesh at the beauty pageant and won the title of VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020 runner-up.

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar took to her Instagram Story to congratulate Manya on her victory. South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni too praised Manya on her Instagram Story. She added the gif "Imagine. Create, Inspire." to her story with Manya Singh's photo.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.