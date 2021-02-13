Manushi Chillar Praises Auto Driver's Daughter Manya As She Gets Crowned Miss India

Overcoming countless struggles, Manya Singh earned the runner up title at the prestigious Femina Miss India beauty pageant 2020. Several celebrities expressed their happiness when Manya Singh, the daughter of an auto driver, was crowned recently at the Miss India ceremony. Among the many celebs, former Miss World & actor Manushi Chillar is feeling proud and is all praises as Manya did not give up on her dreams and managed to earn a name for herself.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Manushi Chillar went on to share a picture of Manya posing with her father that was shared by Miss India’s Instagram handle. In the picture, they can be seen all smiles for the camera as they strike a pose next to their auto. Along with this adorable post, Manushi Chillar also wrote, “Congratulations @manyasingh993! Glass ceilings to be shattered! @missindiaorg”. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Samantha Akkineni, Neha Dhupia and Amy Jackson among others also praised Manya Singh for her achievement. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Manushi Chillar Shares A #ChildhoodChallenge Photo To Support UNICEF's Initiative

The beauty pageant took place on the night of February 9. Manasa Varanasi of Telangana won the Femina Miss India 2020 title and Manika Sheokand of Haryana won the Femina Miss Grand India 2020 title. Take a look at the trio below.

Also read | Neha Dhupia Poses With Miss India Winners: "Only A Well Balanced Head Can Wear A Crown"

Manya Omprakash Singh, who was born in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, the land chosen by the Gods for their incarnation, is the daughter of the autorickshaw driver. Manya had no easy childhood, and she unveiled it in an Instagram post featuring pictures of her family. She penned an inspiring note with the images of her family, talking about how her mother went on to mortgage her jewellery to let Manya finish her studies, running away from home and doing various jobs just to survive, among other things.

Revealing about her struggles, Manya said, "I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep. I've spent many afternoons walking for miles on end. My blood, sweat, and tears have amalgamated into the courage to pursue my dreams”. She added, “Being a rickshaw driver's daughter, I never had the opportunity to attend school as I had to start working in my teens. All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn't in my favour". Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Manushi Chillar Positive About Bollywood Bouncing Back After COVID-19 Lockdown

Also read | Manushi Chillar Confesses Her 'long Distance Relationship'; Says 'Meet Me Soon'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.