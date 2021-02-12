Manya Singh Wins Femina Miss India Runner-Up Crown; Know About Her Inspiring Story

During the 2020 edition of Femina Miss India competition that took place on February 10th, Manya Singh, the daughter of a hard-working rickshaw driver, was crowned the Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-Up. The upstanding beauty pageant winner, shortly after her victory, released an Instagram post through which she revealed the struggles that she went through during her formative years. Her heartbreaking caption sees her dwelling into how, unlike her fellow contestants, she came from a fairly underprivileged background and had starved for days in a row due to lack of resources for groceries and the likes. Her entire story, in which, as one can see, Manya Singh's father plays a very important part, can be found below as well as on Manya Singh's Instagram handle.

See Her Post:

What does the post say?

The above post sees Manya Singh revealing that due to her financial circumstances, she was forced to start working as a teenager and had to bid goodbye to any prospect of securing an education. She could also be seen talking about how she had a yearning for books from a very early age. The later part of the post sees her revealing that just so that she could get an education, her parents had to mortgage whatever little jewellery they had. Further along in the post, one can see how Manya Singh took the fairly bold decision of leaving her family behind for a life filled with independence, for which she had to work two jobs in addition to attending classes in the early hours of the day. The final statements of the post see Manya Singh hoping that her Miss India 2020 victory is something that will inspire her brother.

About Femina Miss India 2020:

On Thursday the 2020 edition of Femina Miss India pageant which was held in Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, found its winners in Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, and Manya Singh. Varanasi was crowned the Femina Miss India 2020 winner while Sheokand was crowned Femina Miss Grand India 2020. One of the many guests that attended the event was Neha Dhupia, who took a picture with the winners of the pageant shortly after the event reached its conclusion. The post can be found below.

The Post:

