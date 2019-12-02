Mardaani 2 Actor Rani Mukerji Set To Become A Real Life News Anchor For The Film

Mardaani 2 is set to release on December 13 and Rani Mukerji for the promotion of the film is all set to debut as a real-life news anchor. The Black actor is undertaking this task as a way to spread awareness about crimes committed by juveniles and the increasing crime rate in India. Read on to know more about Rani’s new promotional strategy for Mardaani 2.

Rani Mukerji to become a news anchor for Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji is leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of her new film Mardaani 2. The Mardaani actor also promoted the social message of her film during the highly anticipated pink-ball match. Now Rani Mukerji is all set to take over the news desk of a news channel. Rani will soon make debut as a real-life news anchor to present and talk about juvenile crime cases.

In an interview with a media portal, Rani Mukerji talked about this unique initiative to spread awareness regarding the issue that her new film addresses. She stated that Mardaani 2 is aimed at raising awareness about the heinous and cruel crimes committed against women by juveniles in India. I will do my bit to bring as much attention to this serious social threat said, Rani. She further added that as part of the promotional campaign, she will debut as a news anchor on one of the country’s biggest news channels to read out cases of the shocking juvenile crimes happening across our country.

Rani Mukerji continued by stating that she hopes to make fellow Indians aware of this issue because we all are facing this unknowingly and that needs to change. Being a woman and a mother, Rani says she is extremely fearful about this social menace from nameless, faceless, criminals who are underage and who do not look one bit like criminals. She emphasized that everyone needs to be vigilant and aware and tackle this issue and save our daughters and families who are at high risk.

