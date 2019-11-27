Mardaani 2: Legal Notice Sent To Makers & CBFC Over The Use Of City Name Kota In The Film

Rani Mukerjee starrer Mardaani 2 has landed in the hot waters as the protests on the film continue in Kota, Rajasthan. A local corporator named Gopal Manda has been sending legal notice to Censor Board chairperson Prasoon Joshi, the film's producer, Aditya Chopra, director Gopi Puthran, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. In the notice, demand has been raised to change the name of Kota in the film, with the claim that the film maligns the name of the city. Unless the name of the city is removed, screenings would be blocked and the matter would be taken to High Court, the notice has warned, according to lawyer Ashwin Garg.

The trailer of Mardaani 2 was released a few days ago and it has garnered high praise. The trailer also succeeded to hook the viewers. The promotion of the film is soon going to kick start and Rani Mukerji will be reportedly seen stepping in the shoes of police officers by meeting them and their families. In an interview with a reputed daily, Rani Mukerji opened up about meeting the Indian Police force while she promotes Mardaani 2 from one state to another. Rani Mukerji reportedly mentioned that she is doing it to celebrate the act of bravery and valour of the policemen in the country. She further added that she will be doing various activities to honour the sacrifice that they make for the country.

Rani Mukerji also mentioned that meeting super cops, interacting with the traffic police officers, the night patrol teams and visiting training centres for women cops will give her an opportunity to learn how police officials maintain 24/7 vigil to protect everyone day and night from every possible harm. Mardaani 2 has been reportedly shot in Kota, Rajasthan. It is also the sequel of the 2014 movie Mardaani. Fans and followers are excited to watch the film

