Rani Mukerji Pulls Off A Ranveer Singh; Who Wore It Better?

Rani Mukerji’s edge of the seat entertainer and the much-awaited cop thriller Mardaani 2 is all set to release this year on 13th December. And Rani has already begun the promotions for the same. Attending an event in Mumbai, Rani chose to wear a Sabyasachi outfit on Saturday. But fans found major similarities between her outfit and the kurta Ranveer Singh wore to Golden Temple to celebrate his first wedding anniversary.

Ranveer is the king of unconventional and outstanding bold style statements. The actor carries all his looks with confidence and his quirky yet classy choices keep him in the headline always. The Ram Leela actor has been compared to Govinda, Joaquin Phoenix and several other celebrities before and now recently it seems like Rani is one on the list to sport similar traditional ensembles. Who wore it better?

Ranveer Singh:

The Gully Boy actor celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his love Deepika Padukone and the couple went on a spiritual vacation to Tirupati and Amritsar. Both the couples opted for their wedding attires and recreated their marriage memories. Ranveer was seen sporting a floral print copper coloured metallic kurta and pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket.

Rani Mukerji:

The veteran actor Rani Mukerji was seen sporting a similar Sabyasachi ensemble to that of Bajirao Mastani actor. Rani wore an ethnic ensemble with similar floral print and metallic copper colour. She opted for a copper coloured churidar and kurta with a matching net dupatta as she geared up for Mardaani 2 promotions in Kolkata. Rani completed her look with a smokey eye and bold lips with the simple mid-parted open hairdo. She opted for traditional golden Kolhapuri chappals with the ensemble.

Both the actors wore the ensemble with elegance and style. While Ranveer opted for too many prints and still looked very dapper in the ensemble. Rani went for a simple and elegant look and played safe and looked perfect for promotions.

