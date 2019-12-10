Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji Visits The Police Control Room To Discuss Cyber Crime Issues

Rani Mukerji’s fiery and much-anticipated cop thriller Mardaani 2 is all set to release after three days. Rani, who is currently on a promotional spree for her film, opened up to a news daily about how she battled certain fears while making Mardaani 2. The makers of the film, on December 3, shared back-to-back six posters of Mardaani 2, in which Rani Mukerji as 'Shivani Shivaji Roy' is seen asking hard-hitting questions to the society. The posters created a stir amongst the audience. On December 10, Rani Mukerji also visited the Police Control Room. Have a look at what happened next.

Mardaani 2 star Rani Mukerji discusses the issue of cyber-crime

Rani Mukerji’s fierce avatar can be clearly seen in Mardaani 2's trailer and all the posters unveiled till now. The actor paid a visit to the Police Control Room on December 10. Pictures of her conversing with police officers are all over the internet. In one of the pictures shared by the Yash Raj Films official social media page, Rani is seen greeting a police constable. The other picture features Mukerji in a board room, sitting with many police officers and seemingly discussing the issue of cyber-crime threatening the youth. Have a look at the photographs.

The filmmakers of Mardaani 2 also shared a teaser video announcing that the movie is just three days away from its release. The caption of the video says, "Gear up for the hunt of the year! Shivani Shivaji Roy coming to your nearby theatres on December 13th. #Mardaani2 #RaniMukerji #SheWontStop #GopiPuthran." Mardaani 2 is a sequel of Rani's hit action-thriller Mardaani. This film aims to bring light to the depreciating safety issues that women face in India due to which many vicious crimes occur.

