Mardaani 2 Vs The Body: Thriller Movie Clashes On December 13 This Year

This year, December 13 will see a clash of two well-made mystery thriller movies which even though belongs to the same genre but is uniquely different. Both movies have a similar set of audience that they intend to target. on one hand, Rani Mukerji's movie with a social cause will be pitted against the massively followed Emraan Hashmi whose fans love him for his prior work in cinemas plus The Body will have a murder mystery angle in the plot which is one of the famous thriller angles in Bollywood stories. Which one would you root for?

Thriller movie clash on box office

Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji's movie Mardaani 2 is a sequel of her hit action-thriller movie Mardaani, this film aims to bring light to the depreciating safety issues that women face in India due to which many vicious crimes occur. The trailer of the film has been well-received by the masses and the audience is all praises about Rani's powerful performance. The film is directed by Gopi Puthranand will see fighting against the evils and rightfully punishing them for their crimes. Mardaani 2 will hit the theatres on December 13. The makers of Mardaani 2 have released back-to-back six posters of the film recently that tells us what the film is going to be about. Many scenes of Mardaani 2 were shot in Kota and Jaipur and shows the different side of Kota showing a 21-year-old serial rapist and murderer in Kota who targets young girls. The film is said to be inspired by true events. The film was also in the controversy as Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla deprecated that Kota's name taken in the movie will malign the name of the city which is known for being a hub for competitive coaching centres.

The Body

Emraan Hashmi who once was the king of Bollywood thriller movies is back with a thriller mystery movie after a long time. The thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph is an official remake of the 2012's Spanish movie titled The Body. The trailer of the movie has already crossed 30 million views on YouTube and stars Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala, Vedhika, and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. The Body is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sunir Kheterpal and is set to hit the box office on December 13, 2019. Emraan's massively hit 90s song Jhalak Dikhlaja was remixed for this movie and his fans couldn't help themselves but feel nostalgic about the super-popular song.

