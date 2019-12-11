Mardaani 2's Makers Decided To Not Abide By Mainstream Promotion Ploys; Here's Why

Rani Mukerji's much-awaited Mardaani 2 is just a few days away from hitting the silver screen. The movie has created enough buzz around it because of its story and also because it is the second instalment of the hit movie Mardaani. Rani is currently busy promoting her film but did not abide with some of the set promotional activities.

Also Read | Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji Visits The Police Control Room To Discuss Cyber Crime Issues

No catchy promotional song for Mardaani 2?

Also Read | Rani Mukerji's Cop Thriller 'Mardaani 2' In Trouble Again, Plea For Ban On Release Filed

The makers of Mardaani 2 decided to scrap the shooting of a video song for the film. The lead actor of the film Rani herself confirmed the news saying Mardaani is an entertaining thriller, but at its core, it is seeking to give a strong social message on the rise of violent crimes against women that are being committed by juveniles in our country. The actor also stated that they wanted to protect the sanctity of the message and not do any marketing gimmicks like shoot a promotional song just to get more conversions and more eyeballs because they felt it would be counter-productive to what they wanted to achieve.

Also Read | Mardaani 2 Vs The Body: Thriller Movie Clashes On December 13 This Year

She further added that since they were trying to deliver a powerful message, they could not have recorded and shot a music video because that would have diluted the intent of the film. She, along with the makers of the film, was ok to not fall into the trap of conventional beliefs and chose to stay away from all such routes of marketing to ensure that they preserved the authenticity of the film. That was of maximum priority for them and they are glad that they stuck to their beliefs, according to Rani.

Mardaani 2 is set to release on December 13, 2019, and along with Rani Mukerji also stars Vishal Jethwa, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shruti Bapna, Rajesh Sharma, and Deepika Amin in prominent roles. The film is helmed by Gopi Puthran. It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Also Read | 'Mardaani 2' An Attempt To Show What Fearless, Self-made Woman Can Do: Rani Mukerji

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.