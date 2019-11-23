Marjaavaan Box Office Collection: Marjaavaan Total Collection On Day 8

Marjaavaan had received some negative reviews from the critics but is doing quite well on the box-office. The action flick released on November 15 in Indian theatres and fans of the actors are crowding the movie theatres. The makers of the movie have set a goal to collect over 75 crores, which is fairly possible if the box office collection graph remains steady. Read more to know about the box office collections of the action-packed movie Marjaavaan on day 8 of its release.

Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 8

The movie opened with a grand success on its day one, as it had collected Rs. 7.03 crores on November 15. On the next day, the movie managed to collect Rs. 7.21 crores. On its first Sunday, it made a huge collection of Rs 10.18 crores. According to Box Office India, the movie has made a collection of Rs. 37.75 crores on its eighth day. The movie features Riteish Deshmukh in the role of a dwarf and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen locking horns with Deshmukh on screen. Tara Sutaria is seen playing a Kashmiri girl with a love for music. The movie is largely inspired by the movies of the 70s and 80s. The makers and the cast of the movie are all excited to see the movie join the 100 crore club.

About the movie

Marjaavaan is an action-packed movie with a lot of bone-breaking violent scenes. The movie is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced under the banner of T-series. The plot of the movie revolves around a loyal goon of a mafia leader, Raghu, and his enmity with the leader's son Vishnu. Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi makes a special appearance in the movie's song Ek Toh Kum Zindagani. Despite negative reviews from the critics, the movie is doing well at the box office and fans are loving the movie.

