Marjaavaan: Producer Nikkhil Advani Gives Credit Of The Film's Success To Milap Zaveri

Marjaavaan is a Hindi language romantic-action film which released on November 15, this year. The movie is helmed by Milap Zaveri. Co-producer Bhushan Kumar described Marjaavaan as a violent dramatic love story. The movie features Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Raghu and Zoya who are enjoying their lives together. The twist in the story starts when a gang leader with harmful intentions fills their world with chaos.

According to the reports of a reputed news portal, the producer and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani does not want to take any credit for the film Marjaavaan. He believes that the credit should only go to the director Milap Zaveri who likes to entertain masses. He also added that the success of the film is entirely because of Zaveri’s conviction. He said that he is completely interested in certain kinds of audiences and films which is different from Milap Zaveri. Nikkhil Advani likes telling stories while Milap loves the audience. He mentioned that the victory entirely belongs to Milap Zaveri and insisted that Marjaavaan was a mass entertainer.

On the Professional Front

On the work front, Nikkhil Advani will be next collaborating with Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor for a cross-border romantic story which is untitled yet. Nikkhil Advani mentioned that the release date of the movie is finalised but they haven’t made any official announcement yet. The creators of the movie are discussing the title of the movie. Although they have come up with two-three names, they haven’t finalised anyone yet. While talking about the untitled film, Nikkhil Advani also added that it a family entertainer. The movie is going to be similar to films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Luka Chuppi, Tanu Weds Manu, and Badhaai Ho.

