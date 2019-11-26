The Debate
Marjaavaan Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Makes A Big Jump In Week 2

Bollywood News

Marjaavaan box office collection has seen a dramatic increase in the past few days. Here’s all you need to know about the collections of the movie so far.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
marjaavaan box office collection

Marjaavaan stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The movie released on November 15, 2019. The movie has reportedly received many mixed reviews and is expected to hit the 50 crore mark at the box office very soon. According to trade analysts, the movie in its second week has been doing quite well. Here are the box office figures of the movie in its second week.

Marjaavaan BO collection for the second week



Trade analysts have stated that the movie had more than 100% jump in its second week. The Friday to Sunday collection of the movie is more than 100%. The second weekend has also been great for the Milap Zaveri directed movie. The final figure provided by the analysts for 10 days is ₹ 42.92 crores net.



Box office collection so far

Marjaavaan had a great opening day after the movie earned ₹ 7.03 crores on its first day. The first Sunday of the movie was a grand one as it made a collection of ₹ 10.18 crores. The first weekend total for the movie was ₹ 24.42 crores. While the first week’s total collection of the movie was ₹ 37.87 crores.



About the movie

Marjaavaan is an action-packed movie directed by Milap Zaveri. The movie is produced under the banner of T-Series. The film revolves around a loyal goon of a mafia leader who falls in love in love with a mute girl. The couple has a great time until a gang leader with cruel intentions turns their lives around. Marjaavaan released on November 15, 2019.



 

 

