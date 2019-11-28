Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 12: The Film Merely Touches The ₹50 Cr Mark

Marjaavaan film has now entered day 12 at the Box Office. The Siddharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria starrer dark love story took the floors on the theatres across the country on November 15th. The film earned ₹14.3 crores approximately at the box office, including the release day and the following day. The steady film, however, saw lesser than expected earning according to Box Office India. According to reports, the film has not crossed the ₹50 Cr mark in the 12 days of its launch.

Marjaavaan Box Office Collection

On day one, the film minted almost ₹ 7.01 Cr while on day two, the film earned an average ₹ 7.21 Cr. Following day, it earned ₹10.18 Cr. The earning fell down in the last three days. On the 9th, 10th, and 11th day, it earned ₹1.64 Cr, ₹ 2.32 Cr, and ₹ 2 Cr, respectively. Marjaavaan film was competing against two mid-range films Bala and Motichoor Chaknachoor. While the former is steady at the BO, the latter failed to attract the audience. Marjaavaan, which is a Milap Zaveri directorial saw a 20%drop in the gross earnings until Monday. In India, the film merely touched the ₹ 40Cr mark, and ₹50 Cr looks like a difficult dream. However, worldwide, the film has approximately estimated earnings of ₹57 Cr so far.

Marjaavaan is a revengeful story of the protagonist Siddharth Malhotra and antagonist Riteish Deshmukh. According to reports and film reviews, the film failed to live up to the previous collaboration of the duo, which was Ek Villain. However, for those who have not watched the film yet, it will be interesting to see how debutante Tara Sutaria will essay the role of damsel in distress. Other highlights of the film include Rakul Preet Singh, who is essaying the role of a dancer. Overall, Marjaavaan is a masala flick and a one time watch.

