Marvel's Wastelanders Trailer Out: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Star In Hindi Adaptation

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to drop the trailer of Marvel's Hindi audible podcast series titled Marvel's Wastelanders. The first season of the series titled Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord will premiere on June 28 on Audible. Meanwhile, the subsequent seasons will be released from 2023 to 2024.

Sharing the trailer, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Marvel’s Wastelanders trailer is here and it’s not to be missed. Listen to me as Black Widow in ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders, A Hindi Audible Original series’, only on @audible_in." Soon after she made the post, several users posted their reactions. Sushant Divgikr wrote, "So overwhelmed to be a part of this fantastic cast alongside you," followed by heart eyes emoji. Meanwhile, Audible India commented, "CHILLS! Literally. What a star-studded cast uff." Check the post below.

More about the Hindi adaptation of Marvel's Wastelanders

Several Bollywood actors have lent their voices to the audible Hindi podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders. The first season of the show will feature Kareena Kapoor as Black Widow, Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket and Anangsha Biswas as The Collector. Meanwhile, Maninee will play the role of Emma Frost, Harjeet Walia as Kraven The Hunter, Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye, Saif as Star-Lord, Sharad Kelkar as Wolverine and Ashish Vidyarthi as Doctor Doom.

About the trailer of Marvel's Wastelanders

The trailer introduced the audience to a dystopian world as the superheroes failed to save it. Further, supreme Leader, also the supervillain, took over the planet and the heroes teamed up to avenge the Earth. The official synopsis read, "The tale is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the villains have finally won and the heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Peter Quill and Rocket are a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom takes over a barren, desolate wasteland and all the world’s super-villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter."