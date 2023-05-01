Anushka Sharma Birthday: Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Samantha Wish The Star

Anushka Sharma celebrates her birthday on May 1. This year the actress turned 35. Fans, followers and friends from the industry took to social media to extend their wishes for Anushka Sharma on her special day. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress has been actively thanking friends for their wishes.

Anushka Sharma turns 35 this year and celebrities from the movie industry have poured best wishes for the birthday girl. Some of the notable stars wishing the actress included Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others. Citadel actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also wished Anushka by sharing a photo of the actress with the caption, “....Very few people radiate goodness like you. Thank you for keeping it real. May your year be filled with love, good health and happiness.”

Rashmika Mandanna, Madhuri Dixit, Masaba Gupta wish Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma also received wishes from Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna. Bollywood icon, Madhuri Dixit also extended birthday wishes for the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress. Good friend of Anushka, and designer Masaba Gupta also wished her with the caption, “Lots of cake, insane healthy food, & spiritual learnings your way this year.” Additionally, Rakul Preet Singh and Neha Dhupia have also wished Anushka on social media.

Virat Kohli’s adorable wish for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli penned a sweet note for wife Anushka Sharma on the occasion of her birthday. In the post, Virat uploaded a series of pictures of Anushka. He uploaded the post with the caption, “Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness ♾️. Happy birthday my everything ❤️❤️❤️ @anushkasharma”

Anushka Sharma movies

Anushka Sharma has been taking up sporadic projects since the birth of her daughter, Vamika in 2019. The actress was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero. However, she has taken several projects like Qala (2022), Paatal Lok (2020), Bulbbul (2020), in the capacity of a producer. Anushka is all set to appear in Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress. In the film, she will be playing the role of an Indian pace bowler. However, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet.