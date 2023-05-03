Adipurush Trailer Out On THIS Date; Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan Gear Up For Launch

Adipurush trailer release date is locked. It will be out digitally on May 9. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the tale inspired by mythological epic Ramayana, Adipurush is all set to hit the big screens on June 16. While there were speculations that the movie may get delayed, but, it stands confirmed that the makers are sticking to the mid-June release date. Before its theatrical release, Adipurush will have its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 13.

The May 9 trailer release date will give the team a one-month window for promotions, leading to its world premiere at Tribeca. About the trailer release date of Adipurush, Taran Adarsh wrote, "PRABHAS - ‘ADIPURUSH’: NO POSTPONEMENT… #Adipurush is very much on schedule this time: 16 June 2023 release… No postponement, since the #WorldPremiere date is already locked: 13 June 2023 at Tribeca Festival in #NewYork. Meanwhile, #AdipurushTrailer arrives on 9 May 2023 (sic)."

The makers of Adipurush have been releasing some of the promotional material, which is receiving positive response from the fans. On the occasion of Sita Navami, Kriti Sanon's Janaki poster was revealed. It showed a different side of the actress, one which was vulnerable yet steadfast. Kriti's character is inspired by Goddess Sita in Ramayana.

About Adipurush trailer launch

As per reports Adipurush trailer will be revealed in Hyderabad on May 8 at a special event for Prabhas' fans. It will be shown to the audience in 3D. This will be followed by a launch event in Mumbai, which will be attended by Prabahs, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut and other cast members. "It’s approximately 3 minute long trailer that will take the audience into the world of Ramayana,” revealed a source close to the development, as per Pinkvilla.